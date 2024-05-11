Former Cardinals RB Shining at Steelers Camp
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward is in the Steel City - for now.
Ward was invited to Pittsburgh Steelers camp on a tryout basis, according to All Steelers' Noah Strackbein.
"The older you are, the less time you have in the league," Ward told Strackbein. "At the same time, it's just football. Coming out and sharing the gems that I've picked up over the years with the younger guys, it's just a blessing. And that also gives me an advantage too because you get a little bit of a player and a coach in the same aspect."
Ward - 26 - entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 with the Cardinals. He remained with the team through November of 2022, where he was released after landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Ward eventually signed with the New York Jets' practice squad a week after leaving Arizona, only to be released a week following that. Ward has since then bounced up and down off the Tennessee Titans' practice squad. He was a free agent entering this offseason.
Ward has played in a combined 15 games the last two seasons, logging just ten total touches on the offensive side of the ball during that stretch. He's primarily carved out a role on special teams, playing more than 40% of snaps on that side of the ball in each of his last three stops.
Strackbein noted Ward has "impressed" at camp, displaying burst, toughness and blocking abilities.
With Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren establishing a nice 1-2 punch in Pittsburgh's backfield, Ward may again have to show value as a core special teams player to remain with the Steelers moving forward.