Cardinals Rivals Will See Super Bowl QB at Camp
ARIZONA -- On the same day the Arizona Cardinals learned Brandon Aiyuk would be appearing at training camp, another NFC West rival has settled a situation with a star.
The Los Angeles Rams will see quarterback Matthew Stafford at training camp this week following issues with his contract, according to head coach Sean McVay.
"There was some talk going into the draft that maybe in Round 1 the Rams would emerge with a quarterback, which obviously would change everything. When they didn't draft a quarterback it was boom, right after that," reported NBC Sports' Mike Florio (h/t LA Rams on SI).
"Rapoport was reporting that Stafford isn't happy with his contract. He wants guaranteed money beyond this year because he knew they were kind of in a year-to-year arrangement."
This aligns with what ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter recently said:
"QB Matthew Stafford was due $31 million this season on the four-year, $160 million deal that he signed after the Rams Super Bowl win.
"Stafford has three years remaining on the $40-million-per-year contract extension he signed in 2022, but this season was supppsed to be the final year with guaranteed salary. As Stafford enters his age-36 season, he was seeking more security."
It's unclear what the exact details of Stafford's re-worked deal looks like, though obviously it was clean enough to see the Georgia product step on the grass at training camp.
Stafford was a major part of the Rams winning Super Bowl LVI just a few seasons ago, and many had thought he was a retirement candidate - particularly after Aaron Donald officially departed this offseason - though the former Lions passer remained.
Now, the Cardinals and Seahawks are on the clock to rectify any potential holdouts before training camp gets going across the division.