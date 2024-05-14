Contract of Cardinals' Second-Round Pick Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially signed second-round pick Max Melton to his rookie contract today - though financial details are typically not made available by the team, and Melton wasn't an exception.
However, NFL insider Aaron Wilson was able to get the numbers on the Rutgers CB's deal:
Max Melton Contract Details
Length: Four Years
Total Money: $8.888 million
Signing Bonus: $3.284 million
Years Guaranteed: 2024-26
Full tweet:
Melton will get the opportunity to start opposite of Sean Murphy-Bunting on the outside, or start as a slot corner on the inside.
Regardless, the Cardinals like his versatility, and he likes his chances of making a splash at the next level.
"Everybody's gonna have an opinion," Melton told reporters last week when asked about not being the biggest corner name available for Arizona before they moved down in the second.
"Opinions are like Gucci belts -- everybody has one. Everybody is going to have an opinion. Nobody is ever going to be 100 percent on the same page, especially when you're talking about millions of fans. I know come the season, once we get a couple weeks in, I think they'll be happy with their pick."
With Melton's new deal, there's plenty of room for Gucci belts.