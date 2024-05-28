Cardinals Sign First-Round Pick
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signing of DL Darius Robinson today, making him the tenth of 12 picks from the 2024 NFL Draft to have signed their rookie contract.
Robinson inked a standard four-year deal with a fifth-year option (since he was a first-round selection). ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is fully guaranteed at $13.86 million through the first four years.
More on the Missouri defensive lineman from the official press release:
"Robinson (6-5, 285) played 49 games (29 starts) at Missouri and totaled 111 tackles (69 solo), 13.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed. Last season, Robinson started 12-of-13 games played and was a first-team All-SEC selection after setting career-highs with 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In two seasons as a full-time starter with the Tigers, he appeared in 26 games (22 starts) and had 88 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks. The 22-year old Robinson was a two-time member of the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Education."
Robinson is a versatile and violent chess piece on the defensive line for the Cardinals to deploy moving forward. Even in a stacked room with veteran free agent signings, Robinson should be utilized early and often.
Arizona still needs Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Trey Benson to sign their first contracts in order to fully complete their 2024 draft class.