Cardinals Sign Rookie Safety
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially announced the signing of fourth-round pick Dadrion Taylor-Demerson.
Only Trey Benson remains unsigned from Arizona's historically large draft class.
More on the safety from the team's official press release:
"Taylor-Demerson (5-10, 197) was a second-team All-Big 12 selection at Texas Tech in 2023 after playing 14 games (13 starts) and collecting 75 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and a career-high four interceptions. The 23-year old Taylor-Demerson played 60 games (37 starts) at Texas Tech and had 242 tackles (174 solo), nine tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 10 interceptions, 22 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and two quarterback hits. He became just the second player in Texas Tech’s Big 12 era to lead the team in interceptions in three straight seasons and Taylor-Demerson finished his collegiate career tied for 10th in school history with 10 interceptions."
Taylor-Demerson is seen as a rangy player who should bode well behind the likes of Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker - who is entering the final year of his contract.
"His best attribute is his range and ball skills," GM Monti Ossenfort told reporters after the selection. "He has a nose for the football. We think he'll be able to play the deep half of the field and then we'll see what else he can do."
Taylor-Demerson is also known as "rabbit", a nickname that's followed him since his early days of playing ball.