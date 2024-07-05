Cardinals Star Contract Named Storyline to Watch
ARIZONA -- All eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals and how they'll navigate the contract status of star safety Budda Baker.
Baker - a face of the franchise for years now - is all but set to enter free agency following the 2024 season. The All-Pro previously had his contract re-worked last offseason to ensure he received guaranteed money, though no years were added to the mix.
It's nearly been a year since general manager Monti Ossenfort handed Baker the restructure, and approaching Arizona's July 23 start of camp, the Cardinals again find themselves in purgatory when it comes to Baker's future in the desert.
The Athletic's Doug Haller says Baker's contract is the top storyline around the team:
"There’s no mistaking the heart and soul of the Cardinals. It’s Baker. He’s been an organizational fixture since he was drafted in 2017, a six-time Pro Bowler. When healthy, he’s still among the best at his position, a force on the field and a respected voice in the locker room," Haller said.
"And he’s only 28. With Baker becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2024, his status in the desert will become a key storyline. Baker, with a base salary of $14.2 million, said during OTAs he wants to be a Cardinal but understands it’s a business."
James Conner is the other notable name that needs a contract extension in Arizona, though Baker (deservedly so) takes center stage when evaluating the team for present and future talks.
The Cardinals did draft Dadrion Taylor-Demerson this offseason, though he's a rangy ballhawk prototype - which doesn't quite fit Baker's mold in terms of being a 1:1 replacement.
Baker previously addressed contract talks this offseason:
"No matter what, no matter who's there, who's coaching, I'm gonna do my job and I'm gonna be that person to other guys [so they] can look on as well and ask questions too. Of course I want to be a Cardinal but at the end of the day I understand it's a business," Baker told reporters.
"... That's the main thing, keeping that the main thing - help this football team right now. Every year it changes."
We'll see if Baker and the Cardinals can strike a deal ahead of the season.