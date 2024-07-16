Cardinals' Trio Takes Massive Leap in Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals overhauled their offense this offseason.
After names such as Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown departed the receiving corps, the Cardinals added No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones in free agency to a room that already included Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
At tight end, Arizona bolstered their depth with draft pick Tip Reiman, who will suffice as the top blocking man in the room while offering athletic upside as a TE2 in the desert.
Supplements were also added to the backfield, where the Cardinals drafted the second running back off the board in Trey Benson to provide a 1-2 punch behind James Conner.
With a healthy Kyler Murray in the mix, the Cardinals appear to be in much better shape entering training camp compared to this point last year, and it shows.
CBS Sports ranked all 32 "triplets" (offensive trios) for each team, and the Cardinals made quite the leap from No. 32 last season to No. 15 ahead of 2024 with Murray, Conner and Harrison Jr. leading the charge.
"Arizona was dead last a year ago because we expectedto sit out the majority, if not entirety of the season. He did sit for a while, but he came back and looked pretty good. And Arizona's-led run game was really good all year.," wrote Jared Dubin.
"Throw one of the best receiver prospects in recent memory into the mix, and it's no surprise that the Cards took a massive leap in our rankings."
McBride recently said the rookie Harrison has lived up to the hype:
"Everything he does is elite. The hype that was around him in college, he definitely lived up to the hype. He's a great person, a great player, and I'm excited to see the connection him and Kyler have come training camp," McBride said.
The Cardinals - under second-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing - figure to be much better on that side of the ball in 2024.
A balanced attack could see Arizona reach new heights we haven't seen in quite some time, and their triplets figure to play a large role in seeing that happen.