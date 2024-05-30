Cardinals Urged to Trade for Star WR
ARIZONA -- Some massive work has been done to the Arizona Cardinals' receiving corps over the offseason, which welcomed names such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones to a group that also featured Greg Dortch and Michael Wilson.
With Trey McBride at tight end, there's hope the Cardinals' offense can hit massive heights in 2024.
Bleacher Report believes there's room for one more on the depth chart, however.
Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins has long been in trade speculation, and as the offseason starts to progress deeper into the summer, there may be a sense of urgency to resolve his situation sooner rather than later.
Prior to the arrival of Harrison/Jones, there was some thought that Higgins could land in the desert.
Even after those names touched down, B/R's Maurice Moton believes the Cardinals are a team that could acquire his services.
After suggesting the Cardinals deal a 2025 second and fifth-round pick for Higgins, Moton dove into the why:
"The Arizona Cardinals could transform one of the league's bottom pass-catching groups into a top-tier unit in one offseason. They selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth pick in the 2024 draft, and they can take some pressure off the rookie in his first season.
"Defensive coordinators would have to think twice about calling for double coverage on Harrison, as Higgins is capable of winning one-on-one downfield. Though Higgins had his least productive season in 2023, partially because of injuries, he's racked up 1,029-plus receiving yards in back-to-back terms.
"He doesn't have an extensive injury history, missing just two games before the previous campaign. Arizona should, therefore, feel comfortable acquiring and signing him to an extension worth more than $20 million per year.
"The Cardinals have $22.1 million in cap space, and they can restructure quarterback Kyler Murray's contract to save an additional $29.5 million.
"With Harrison, Higgins and tight end Trey McBride as his top three pass-catchers, Murray could rediscover his Pro Bowl form and post his first 4,000-plus-yard passing season."
Higgins would be a nice addition, though this isn't a video game. The Cardinals very unlikely would sink more massive resources into the wide receiver depth chart with other pressing needs currently on the roster.