Cardinals Will See More of Christian McCaffrey After Extension
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will see more of Christian McCaffrey in the NFC West after the San Francisco 49ers reportedly extended the running back's contract today.
Per multiple reports, McCaffrey had his deal extended for two more seasons with $19 million in each year. He had two years left on his current deal, which ran through 2025.
McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers in October of 2022 for a 2023 NFL Draft second-round pick, a 2023 third-rounder, a 2023 fourth-rounder and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
To say McCaffrey has been impactful for the 49ers since joining would be an understatement, especially against the Cardinals.
During the 2023 season, McCaffrey rushed for over 100 yards in each of San Francisco's wins over Arizona while also notching at least five receptions for 70 yards in both contests. He scored seven total touchdowns against the Cardinals last season.
Arizona did plenty of work to their defense over the offseason, adding several names in free agency such as Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols along the defensive line with linebacker Mack Wilson also coming as a new addition.
In the draft, the Cardinals selected defensive lineman Darius Robinson in the first round.
San Francisco has enjoyed massive success with McCaffrey acting as one of many important cogs in what many believe to be one of the best organizations in football. The 49ers have won back-to-back NFC titles while also making a Super Bowl appearance last year.
The Cardinals face the 49ers on the road in Week 5 before hosting them in Week 18 this upcoming season.