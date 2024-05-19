Cardinals WR Named Cut Candidate
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals added plenty of talent on both sides of the ball ahead of the 2024 season.
Much of Arizona's success will come from the offensive side of things, where Kyler Murray now enters offseason activities fully healthy with new weapons in Marvin Harrison Jr., Zay Jones and Trey Benson.
On top of James Conner, Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, Murray should have no shortage of options moving forward.
Of course, the added talent eventually means somebody will have to be bounced off the roster when final cuts are made later down the road.
Bleacher Report believes that could be Zach Pascal.
"Similar to a few others, the Cardinals just don't have the luxury of cutting much recognizable talent. That leaves us with Zach Pascal, a worthwhile dart throw in 2023 who logged 202 snaps at receiver but only caught four passes. He added 202 more plays on special teams," wrote David Kenyon.
Pascal was brought in last year during the first season of Jonathan Gannon's tenure. Gannon and Pascal had previous experience together before the wideout was brought to the desert.
Pascal was initially viewed as a serviceable, big-bodied receiver who could bring valuable veteran experience to a young Cardinals roster.
He didn't play much in 2023, and with the addition of Harrison/Jones, his opportunity isn't getting any stronger ahead of 2024.
Pascal certainly finds himself on the fringe of the roster - we'll see if Gannon feels the same way when push comes to shove.