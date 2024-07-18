Cardinals Listed as Landing Spot for All-Pro CB
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are currently undergoing a youth movement in their secondary.
Arizona welcomes the second-year talents of Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas and Garrett Williams back to State Farm Stadium while also drafting Max Melton, Jaden Davis and Elijah Jones this past offseason.
With Sean Murphy-Bunting signed in free agency as the lone veteran, the Cardinals are banking on any of their young talent to take a step up in 2024.
Bleacher Report believes they need another vet in the room, listing Arizona as a potential landing spot for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on the trade market:
"Bradberry is set to carry a cap hit of only $4.3 million this season, but he has $15.1 million in dead money remaining on his deal. He's a potential cut candidate after the Eagles drafted both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, even though releasing Bradberry would create no additional 2024 cap space," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Trading Bradberry could save $1.2 million in 2024 cap space. That's not a large sum, but it's $1.2 million more than the Eagles could get by releasing Bradberry outright. Given Philadelphia's lack of leverage, a conditional 2025 Day 3 draft pick would probably secure Bradberry for the coming season."
When it comes to why Arizona would make sense, Knox offered:
"The Arizona Cardinals and head coach Jonathan Gannon would be wise to take a flier on Bradberry. Gannon was the Eagles defensive coordinator in 2022 when Bradberry allowed an opposing passer rating of only 51.6 in coverage."
The connection does make sense, as Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis previously brought over familiar players last offseason.
Bradberry's price point in terms of salary and trade cost wouldn't be anything significant for the Cardinals, and he'd serve as another veteran presence in a young CB room.
If Arizona was looking to bolster their secondary, now would be the time to do it with training camp beginning next week.
When asked about his cornerback room, Rallis says there's plenty of room for anybody to make a name for themselves.
"I think it's pretty simple. It's highly competitive and it's up for grabs for guys to go take and earn spots, which is a great problem to have. I'm excited, it's going to be really good competition," Rallis said.
"I want to see a lot of guys take strides during training camp, and I want there to be tough decisions on who's going to earn certain roles."