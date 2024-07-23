Cardinals Make First Move of Training Camp
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals reported to training camp today and have already made their first roster move.
Per the team:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has waived/injured offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell."
O'Donnell first joined the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, where he played up until 2023 when the Cardinals claimed him off waivers after final roster cuts were made last August.
He played five games (three starts) with Arizona last season and was re-signed to a one-year deal back in January. O'Donnell was due just over $900,000 in base salary this season.
He also played one special teams snap for the Cardinals in 2023. He is currently 25-years-old.
Arizona hopes to improve on their 4-13 record from last season ahead of their first training camp practice on Wednesday.
Players reported today and will have their first public practice on Thursday.
The Cardinals' offensive line was a major talking point for the organization this offseason. Paris Johnson was flipped back to left tackle while Arizona inked Jonah Williams to a two-year deal in free agency to vill the void on the right.
Evan Brown is currently the front-runner for the starting job at left guard, though that remains one of the key position battles to watch with football officially beginning in the desert.