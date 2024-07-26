Cardinals Rank Near Last in Camp Power Rankings
ARIZONA -- In the desert, the Arizona Cardinals have hope. There's expectations to rise from their previous 4-13 record from a year ago and reach new heights as Jonathan Gannon looks to begin his second season at the helm.
Outside of the state - perhaps expectations are tempered.
The Cardinals landed at just No. 30 in The Athletic's pre-camp power rankings, placing ahead of just the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
Josh Kendall offered the following on why he placed the Cardinals so low:
"The Cardinals enter coach Jonathan Gannon’s second season with more optimism than has been earned by the team’s eight wins in the last two seasons. Quarterback Kyler Murray got some help this offseason in the form of No. 4 pick wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., but it’s the defense that really needs a boost. Arizona gave up the second-most points (455) in the NFL last season. The Cardinals have been the most generous team in the league over the last two seasons, allowing 904 points."
Arizona hopes some young talent on the defensive side of the ball can step up, especially in a secondary that has Sean Murphy-Bunting as the veteran starter.
In the front seven, the Cardinals signed Mack Wilson in free agency to pair as a versatile running mate to fellow inside linebacker Kyzir White. Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols were also brought in to beef up a defensive line that welcomed first-round pick Darius Robinson just a few weeks later in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Not long after Robinson was taken, the Cardinals snagged Max Melton as one of three rookie corners to pair with their additional three second-year corners.
Youth is aplenty on Arizona's defense. If they can take the next step, the Cardinals should surprass their win total (and placement in power rankings).