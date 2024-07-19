Cardinals Tease Stars in College Football 25
ARIZONA -- Seemingly the entire football world has been playing EA Sports' College Football 25, the latest installement in the virtual football game's franchise after a decade's absence from publish.
One of the modes - College Ultimate Team - allows users to form their dream team with players from both past and present.
Since the game was just released this week, all players on ultimate team aren't quite available at this time.
It's unknown exactly when some of your favorite Arizona Cardinals will be available for you to add in the game, though the team's official account released screenshots (with the NFLPA license and game brand in the corners) of four different stars of past and present:
QB Kyler Murray
Murray won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018 along with bringing home the Davey O'Brien and Manning Award during his stellar campaign. His magical 2018 season also included AP College Football Player of the Year, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, first-team All-American and first-team All-Big 12.
Murray led the Sooners to a College Football Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide and became the first ever quarterback to rush for over 100 yards against a Nick Saban-led defense at Alabama.
There's even a statue of Murray on campus.
Given his dynamic ability as a runner and passer, Murray might be unbelievable when he's finally placed in the game.
WR Larry Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald was actually on the cover of NCAA Football 2005 after playing just two seasons at Pitt.
2003 saw Fitzgerald put up 1,672 yards on 92 receptions, winning awards such as the Biletnikoff Award and Walker Camp Player of the Year while also being a unanimous first-team All-American.
Fitzgerald led the country in receiving yards and touchdwon receptions (22) while finishing second in Heisman voting.
Big. Strong. Reliable. Fitzgerald will indeed put up video game numbers when targeted.
S Budda Baker
Baker flew around the field in a Washington Huskies uniform for three seasons, his last (2016) saw him earn All-American honors while he stacked first-team All-Pac-12 recognition in 2015/16 before leaving for the pros.
Baker made an impact early, starting all 14 games for Washington and only improved from there, collecting nearly 200 tackles in his three seasons with five interceptions and four sacks prior to leaving ahead of the 2017 draft.
When it comes to a durable safety that can lay the boom, look no further than Baker.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison is the latest addition to Arizona after being taken as the No. 4 overall pick in the draft just a few months ago.
Harrison played three seasons at Ohio State but had to wait with three future first-round picks ahead of him. Harrison eventually took over the next season and finished his final two campaigns with over 1,200 yards in 2022/23 with a combined 144 receptions and 29 touchdowns before departing for the pros.
Harrison won the Biletnikoff award and was a two-time Unanimous All-American among other honors while playing for the Buckeyes.
Harrison was considered to be one of the best overall receiver prospects to enter the draft in recent memory, and gamers using him in ultimate team might agree if he's evetnually made available.