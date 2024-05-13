Lions Sign Former Cardinals WR
ARIZONA -- The Detroit Lions have signed former Arizona Cardinals WR Kaden Davis to a contract after his participation in their rookie minicamp, according to All Lions.
Davis initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2022. After not making the team's active roster, he was inked to their practice squad before being cut at the end of the year.
Davis then joined the United States Football League's Michigan Panthers, where he reeled in 416 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns in five games.
Months later in 2023, he signed to the Cardinals before later sticking on the team's practice squad for all of 2023. Davis inked a futures contract with Arizona earlier this offseason before being waived on April 30.
Davis - who will turn 26 later in September - has yet to appear in an NFL game. He was made active once in Arizona but didn't play.
The Lions boast a receiving corps featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams at the top of the depth chart in Detroit.
Meanwhile, in Arizona, the Cardinals welcomed Marvin Harrison Jr. to a depth chart that now has Zay Jones, Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch as their top four.
The Cardinals also boast Zach Pascal, Chris Moore and Tejhaun Palmer on the roster. Xavier Weaver was picked up as a UDFA. Arizona just completed rookie minicamp and will now hold voluntary OTA's beginning next week.