Lions Urged to Trade for Cardinals Safety Budda Baker
ARIZONA -- Another offseason means another time period where the Arizona Cardinals are urged to trade Budda Baker.
It didn't happen last offseason when Baker was younger and not in a contract year, though some outlets are insistent the All-Pro safety should be moved out of the desert.
Take Bleacher Report for example, who urged the Detroit Lions to acquire Baker in a trade.
"Let's be real, the Redbirds are most likely headed for a last-place finish in the NFC West this season. With Baker's contract up after the 2024 campaign, this could well be the five-time Pro Bowler's final season in the desert," wrote Gary Davenport.
"Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are headed into one of the most eagerly anticipated seasons in franchise history. And while they don't have many obvious weaknesses, Baker would be a massive upgrade over Kerby Joseph opposite Brian Branch at the back end of the defense."
B/R suggested the Cardinals send Baker and a sixth-round pick to Detroit for a second and sixth-round pick from the Lions.
"A second-round pick is more than Arizona would get in terms of compensation if Baker leaves in free agency next spring.
"And while it's a relatively steep price to pay for what may be a one-year rental, it will be worth it if Baker helps the Lions to a deep postseason run."
It's no secret Baker's wanted to play for a contender, and after his initial stint in the desert, who can blame him?
However, the Cardinals appear to at least be intent on keeping him around through 2024. If things go to plan this season, Arizona may be closer to a playoff team than some believe.