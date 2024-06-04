Former Cardinals Draft Pick Joins NFC West
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals draft pick Logan Thomas is joining the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
As Garafolo highlighted in his tweet, Thomas first entered the league as a quarterback with the Cardinals back in 2014. He was a fourth-round pick and was the sixth quarterback taken in the draft.
Thomas played just two games for the Cardinals in his rookie season and went 1-9 passing, though that one completion was an 81-yard touchdown.
After bouncing up and down from different practice squads, Thomas eventually switched to tight end, where he featured in 12 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2018, 16 for the Detroit Lions in 2019 and has played for the Washington Commanders since.
The last four seasons, Thomas established himself as a starting tight end in the league, starting 43 of the 46 games he's played since joining Washington in 2020.
Now, Thomas enters a 49ers tight end room that features one of the best in the league in George Kittle. San Francisco has won the NFC West in back-to-back seasons and is fresh off a Super Bowl appearance.
Thomas will turn 33 years of age on July 1.
As for the Cardinals, they'll hope their 4-13 start to their rebuild last season can catapult them into new heights in 2024 after strong additions were made through the draft and free agency.