Former Cardinals Draft Pick Wins UFL Offensive Player of the Year
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Hakeem Butler has won the UFL's Offensive Player of the Year award, as announced by the league.
More from the official press release:
"Butler led the United Football League with 652 receiving yards on 45 receptions. His average of 14.5 yards per catch was also tops in the league. He ranked No. 4 in total receptions and was tied for No. 2 with five receiving touchdowns.
"He was tied for No. 6 in the league in scoring with 31 points (5 touchdowns, 1 1-pt PAT) and No. 7 in all-purpose yards."
Butler was one of two receivers in the UFL to have multiple 100 yard receiving outings while he also earned All-UFL honors.
The Battlehawks play in the playoffs later this weekend.
Butler's been in the UFL for two seasons (technically the XFL in 2023 before the leagues merged) and also spent time in the CFL prior.
Butler first entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals, back in 2019, though he missed his rookie season with a broken hand suffered during the preseason.
Butler was released the following season and spent time on the practice squads with the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and later the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Butler just turned 28 years old and could see another NFL opportunity after his strong season in the UFL.