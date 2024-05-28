Former Cardinals Safety Coming Out of Retirement
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals safety Tony Jefferson is looking to make a comeback, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz on Twitter/X:
"Former #Ravens star safety Tony Jefferson is coming out of retirement and plans to play this upcoming season.
"Jefferson has stayed in shape, has been training, and wants to play again. He intends to start talking to teams in the near future after spending last season with Baltimore as a scouting intern."
Jefferson has not played since the 2022 season.
Jefferson arrived to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in 2013 out of Oklahoma.
Jefferson worked his way into a starting role by Week 2 of his rookie season, and though he played in all but one game during his tenure in Arizona, he never started more than eight games in a season until his final campaign for the Cardinals in 2016.
Jefferson played alongside Tyrann Mathieu (competing for the spot opposite of the Honeybadger) while also filling in for Mathieu when injured.
As an unrestricted free agent, Jefferson departed after the 2016 season and inked a four-year, $34 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
Jefferson started 30 games in his first two seasons in Baltimore, though a torn ACL early in 2019 saw his season end. The following offseason, he was released.
Jefferson missed the entire 2020 season with the injury and signed with the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. After spending a short second stint on Baltimore's practice squad, he signed with the New York Giants before only playing nine games due to a foot injury in 2022.
As Schultz alluded to, Jefferson spent last season as a scout with the Ravens. He turned 32 in January.
To this point, Jefferson has played over 100 career games with 67 starts. He's tallied 492 tackles, 9.5 sacks and four interceptions.