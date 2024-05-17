Former Cardinals TE Top Free Agent Available
ARIZONA -- There's a lot of talk about tight ends in the desert.
The Arizona Cardinals have Trey McBride, who broke on the scene last season and hopes to emerge as one of the top tight ends in the league when 2024 finally arrives.
Behind him is rookie Tip Reiman, who was considered to be the NFL Draft's best run-blocking tight end with a high-athletic upside. In an offense where running the ball is top priority, Reiman figures to be utilized more than your typical mid-round tight end.
Reiman is thought to have been a replacement for Geoff Swaim, who served in the TE2 but was the team's primary run-blocker in 2023. Swaim was an underrated number two option behind McBride who hit injured reserve with a calf injury late in the season before heading to free agency.
Swaim has yet to sign with a new squad, though The Athletic recently placed him as a top free agent with a suggested destination:
"Blocking tight ends are very hard to find. Size, strength and want-to do not necessarily produce pass-catching numbers, but those skills are a must in the run game. Swaim has been that guy since entering the league in 2015. Still only 30 and aware of his role, he can control the edge with strength, toughness and technique that most TEs only wish they had. If you want to run the ball, you have to control the edge of the box. That’s why I’m a bit surprised he remains unsigned," wrote Randy Meuller.
"Swaim is only a part-time player and won’t wow in the passing game (11 targets, 10 catches for 94 yards and four first downs in 2023), but the toughness and message he brings is worth the veteran minimum. His skill set also fits perfectly with the new kickoff rule. On those plays, teams no longer need players who can run long distances to block or defend. With opponents aligning 10 yards apart, players with strong hands, good feet and body position (like Swaim has) will be key to blocking or defeating blocks.
"The Broncos released blocking tight end Chris Manhertz and haven’t replaced him, and Sean Payton will prioritize the run game (especially with a rookie quarterback in place). The division-rival Chargers signed Will Dissly to a three-year, $14 million deal to secure the edge for Jim Harbaugh’s new run game. Swaim could offer Denver similar play while costing significantly less."
Swaim would have been a strong presence in Arizona's locker room again before Reiman was picked, and any team who snags Swaim on the open market will be getting a tough blocker, and team-first guy at worst.