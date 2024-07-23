Former Cardinals Star Holding Out of Training Camp
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick is a no-show at New York Jets training camp, according to various reports.
From ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter:
"Sources: Jets DE Haason Reddick, who has not landed the new contract he has been seeking, is not planning to report to training camp today with the rest of his team.
"The Jets traded a conditional 2026 third-round pick that could become a second-round pick when they acquired Reddick this offseason from Philadelphia.
"Reddick is in the final year of his contract and is scheduled to make $14.5 million this season."
Reddick will be fined $50,000 per day of his holdout.
Reddick - who began his career in Arizona - eventually left and found success with the Carolina Panthers and Eagles before being traded just a few months ago.
"In 2022, Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles. With 50.5 sacks over the last four seasons, fourth-most in the NFL, he felt he had outperformed the deal. The $15 million average per year ranked 20th among edge players," wrote ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini.
"At the time of the trade, the Jets were under the impression that Reddick, who turns 30 on Sept. 22, was content to play out the final year of his contract and hit free agency. There may have been a miscommunication or perhaps Reddick changed his mind. Either way, it was an odd look for both sides."
The Cardinals themselves report to training camp today and will have their first practice tomorrow.