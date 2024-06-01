Four Former Cardinals Land on Top Free Agent List
ARIZONA -- The initial wave of NFL free agency is far from over, though talented players nonetheless remain available for each team moving into the dog days of summer.
The Arizona Cardinals did plenty of work on their roster through free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft, though a few familiar names are still available.
In Bleacher Report's list of best remaining NFL free agents, four former Cardinals cracked the top 20:
No. 19: D.J. Humphries
Kristopher Knox: "There's a chance that Humphries will be ready to contribute before the midpoint of the season, which makes him an intriguing insurance option for teams that need one at left tackle.
"While Humphries has never been an elite tackle, he was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and has 98 starts on his resume. Expect teams to at least check in on his recovery between now and the start of training camp and to consider scooping him up if they aren't thrilled with their left-tackle situations in camp."
No. 18: Mason Cole
Knox: "The Pittsburgh Steelers released the 28-year-old, who started all 17 games last season, in a cap-savings move.
"Like Humphries, Cole has never been among the best players at his position. However, he's started 34 games over the past two years and has 73 starts on his resume. He's still young enough to be considered a viable long-term option too."
No. 8: Calais Campbell
Knox: "Calais Campbell is 37 years old, but he's still one of the best available defenders at any position. Capable of rushing the quarterback from the edge or stonewalling running backs as a down lineman, the six-time Pro Bowler is a productive and versatile playmaker.
"Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Campbell recorded 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 24 quarterback pressures."
No. 6: Patrick Peterson
Knox: "As a cornerback, Peterson still has something left in the proverbial tank. He'll turn 34 in July, but he was a 16-game starter in 2023 and allowed an opposing passer rating of 91.5 in coverage—not great, but not terrible either.
"Still, Peterson's age may limit his market to teams looking to make a run this season."
Would a reunion make any sense for the four players?
The Cardinals have gone on record to say they'd love Humphries back in their uniform if the timing was right down the road. Tackle depth is something Arizona GM Monti Ossenfort will always welcome more of, especially with Humphries' locker room leadership/character as well.
It's unlikely Cole returns to the desert given Arizona's depth in the interior of their offensive line. Many would like to see Campbell retire in a Cardinals uniform and Arizona should be interested in welcoming back the big man for one last go.
As for Peterson, the relationship has definitely soured on both ends since he departed the Cardinals. Perhaps the new regime could bring different light, or perhaps that reunion is better served until after he hangs it up.