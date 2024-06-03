HIGHLIGHTS: Cardinals Continue OTA's
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals hit the practice field once again for voluntary OTA's, as Monday was the first of two open sessions for media this week - the other coming on Wednesday.
The Cardinals open the first 20 minutes of practice for us to shoot and report, though there's not much excitement. The open portion mostly consists of stretching, special teams and positional group work.
After that, the Cardinals close the practice so we're unable to shoot or report anything. Here's some of what we could get:
We've had numerous players tell us attendance isn't "voluntary", though Jonathan Gannon says he has no problem with players not in attendance:
"It is voluntary. I don't mandate that anybody comes. I trust the players and what they need to get ready for themselves going into training camp. We got everybody here today. Typically good players value time with their teammates and working on their games - but everyone's different," he said.
Previously, Kelvin Beachum wasn't in attendance. He was spotted during the open portion of practice today.
As for the rest of the roster, Gannon says the locker room has done a good job of policing themsleves.
"They're doing a really good job, just from a behavior standpoint, how we want to operate. The questions that they're asking - I wouldn't call them extras because there are no extras in pro football but the 'extras' they're doing a really good job of handling their business."
We'll be back for one more day on Wednesday before mandatory minicamp begins the following week.