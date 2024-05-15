How Far Will Cardinals Travel Next Season?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals - along with the rest of the league - are set to learn their full 2024 NFL schedule later this evening.
Earlier, the NFL revealed their international slate of games, which didn't feature Arizona despite two possibilities in Munich/London for their road matchups against the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.
The Cardinals already know their opponents both on the road and home, it's just a matter of connecting the when to the who and where.
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
Away: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
Now that we know Arizona won't need their passports to travel overseas, the Cardinals officially rank top half of the league in total miles to travel in 2024 with 21,064 miles (info via Bill Speros):
2024 NFL Mileage Rankings
1. Los Angeles Chargers: 26,803 miles
2. Miami Dolphins: 25,869 miles
3. Seattle Seahawks: 25,797 miles
4. New England Patriots: 25,071 miles
5. San Francisco 49ers: 24,575 miles
6. Los Angeles Rams: 24,263 miles
7. Las Vegas Raiders: 23,345 miles
8. Philadelphia Eagles: 22,756 miles
9. New York Jets: 22,397 miles
10. Green Bay Packers: 22,209 miles
11. Jacksonville Jaguars: 22,075 miles
12. Carolina Panthers: 21,288 miles
13. Arizona Cardinals: 21,064 miles
14. Denver Broncos: 19,670 miles
15. Chicago Bears: 19,558 miles
16. New York Giants: 19,295 miles
The Washington Commanders (10,550 miles) travel the least this season and will cross just ten time zones. For comparison, the Cardinals will cross 26.
