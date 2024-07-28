How Marvin Harrison Jr. Has Impressed Cardinals
ARIZONA -- It's been only a few days of practice for Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. at training camp, but the No. 4 overall pick has already made his mark.
Harrison's established himself as Arizona's top weapon in the receiving corps as 2024 approaches despite having not played in an official NFL game yet.
Some had anticipated the Ohio State wideout - and son of a Hall of Fame receiver - to shoulder the load from the start. QB Kyler Murray was in dire need of a legitimate target after the dismissal of DeAndre Hopkins last summer.
He's got it now.
When HC Jonathan Gannon was asked about the most impressive quality of Harrison through three days of camp, he offered this:
"His consistency in what he's doing. His ball skills and route-running, that's what I would say has shown up. The things that Drew [Terrell] and Whip [Spencer Whipple] and Blaine [Gautier] and Connor [Senger] they're on him, each guy's helping them in their own way. You see it showing up a little bit so I like where he's at right now."
Harrison's not alone in the receiver's room, as names such as Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones have made plays during the early days of training camp at State Farm Stadium.
So much hype has surrounded Harrison since the moment he was announced as Arizona's top selection.
Thus far, he's living up to it.