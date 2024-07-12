Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Sends Three-Word Message to NFL
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray delivered a simple message to the rest of the league in his latest Instagram post: Bet the over.
It's been another long offseason for Murray, who returned halfway through the 2023 season following successful completion of ACL rehab.
The Cardinals ultimately finished 4-13, though three of their four wins did come with Murray under center. Arizona's offense also averaged roughly a touchdown more per game with Murray healthy.
With a full offseason to digest the scheme of offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, there's belief Murray will take a step forward many had been expecting in previous years under Kliff Kingsbury.
The Cardinals - under the new regime of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort - have done a strong job of surrounding Murray with weapons on the offensive side of the ball.
After drafting Paris Johnson Jr. with the sixth overall pick last offseason, they recently nabbed right tackle Jonah Williams in free agency to keep the former No. 1 overall pick upright.
Touting the ball behind Murray is running back James Conner and the freshly drafted Trey Benson out of Florida State.
With tight end Trey McBride ready to establish himself as one of the top players at his position, Murray has his security blanket whenever needed.
Names such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Greg Dortch, Zay Jones and Michael Wilson form a top four of pass-catchers for Murray to target as well.
If Murray stays healthy, it just might be wise to follow his advice and take the over on most personal/team related bets.
Murray himself said earlier this offseason he's ready to roll:
"I don't know if there's another quarterback in the league more locked in than me,"Murray told FOX ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
That first opportunity to prove himself will come at training camp, where the Cardinals will report on July 23.