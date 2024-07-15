Multiple Former Cardinals Project to Disappoint New Teams
ARIZONA -- Two former Arizona Cardinals players are expected to disappoint their new clubs in 2024.
Bleacher Report recently revealed their pick for each team's biggest bust this coming year (you can read more on the Cardinals' pick here), and some familiar faces cracked the list:
WR Rondale Moore (Atlanta Falcons)
B/R's David Kenyon: "The juxtaposition here is I applaud the move to acquire Rondale Moore, who swapped places with QB Desmond Ridder. Atlanta no longer had a place for Ridder, so it's sensible to take a swing on unlocking Moore. Simultaneously, I believe it won't materialize unless if he emerges from a gadget role and finally creates big plays as a receiver.
Our take: Likewise for Arizona in the swap made between the two teams this offseason, as Moore's tenure with the Cardinals was anything but impressive, and Arizona needed a stronger backup behind Kyler Murray.
Moore can be exceptionally good with the ball in space and indeed has the speed to take the top off of a defense, though he had rarely displayed the ability to be a well-rounded receiver at the next level. Perhaps some of that was Kliff Kingsbury and a fresh start in Atlanta will bode well.
TE Zach Ertz (Washington Commanders)
Kenyon: "Zach Ertz has reliable hands. For rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, that will be a positive in a safety outlet. At this point of Ertz's career, however, that's about as positive as it gets. He hardly generates any yards after the catch and is no longer a high-volume target."
Our take: Ertz's age and health was simply catching up to him in the desert, and a lesser load in Washington should ensure he returns to the form we've grown accustomed to seeing with the Pro Bowler.
While Trey McBride undoubtedly earned the right to start over Ertz after he returned from injured reserve, there still could be something left in the tank for the Commanders.
Marquise Brown was the other big name that parted ways with Arizona this offseason after he inked a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.