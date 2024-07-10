Giants Gushed Over Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. Before Draft
ARIZONA -- Before the Arizona Cardinals took Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick, the New York Giants gushed over the thought of adding him to the roster.
HBO's Hard Knocks series has brought fans behind the scenes of training camp for years now, though recently the NFL has given the green light for in-season filming and - for the first time - offseason production.
The Giants have been a fun watch two episodes in with drama surrounding both sides of the ball, and HBO has done an excellent job of showing conversations behind closed doors and insight into decisions that are made.
This past week's iteration brought fans to Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, where the Giants were meeting with potential prospects to take with the No. 6 overall pick.
Being in the market for a wideout, options such as Harrison, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze were at the top of their board.
The Giants' scouting staff couldn't get enough of Harrison - and rightfully so. He was widely considered to be one of the best prospects to emerge from the college ranks within the last few seasons.
While Odunze and Nabers had positive evaluations from New York, the Giants spoke of Harrison a little more glowingly than the rest:
"Marv - outstanding football character. This is a Philly kid, obviously his dad [is] Marvin Harrison. I think the big thing with him is considering who he is and who his dad is - no ego. Elite level worker. Cool, calm and collected," said one Giants scout.
"I think his personality is gonna be great too, because nothing really fazes him. So he's gonna get to the league, and the moment's not going to be too big."
That's certainly been the case thus far in the desert, as Harrison has flashed the freakish athleticism we all watched at Ohio State while being prepared every step of the way.
The Giants met with Harrison at the Combine and tried to bait him while going over some film, where the quarterback didn't quite throw a catchable ball.
Harrison: “I don’t say nothing to quarterbacks."
Giants Staffer: "That’s a sh-- throw."
Harrison: "I can make plays still. I will never say anything to quarterbacks, always putting it on myself to make the play.”
New York seems quite content with Nabers after taking him at No. 6, though it's hard not to like Harrison even more after watching that clip.