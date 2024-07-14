Cardinals Tackle Voted Among Top OT's
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are hoping for big things from tackle Paris Johnson Jr. heading into his second season - and they're not the only ones who believe in the Ohio State product.
ESPN recently revealed their positional rankings (made/voted on by NFL execs, coaches and scouts) at offensive tackle, and while Johnson didn't crack the top ten - or the honorable mentions - he did receive a vote to be among the league's best.
Top Ten OT's for 2024 (ranked by NFL members)
1. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
2. Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
3. Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
4. Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings
7. Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
9. Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Honorable Mentions
- Tyron Smith, New York Jets
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
- Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders
- Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions
- Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks
Also Receiving Votes
Spencer Brown (Buffalo Bills), Darnell Wright (Chicago Bears), Orlando Brown Jr . (Cincinnati Bengals), Jake Matthews (Atlanta Falcons), Paris Johnson Jr . (Arizona Cardinals), Ryan Ramczyk (New Orleans Saints), Tytus Howard (Houston Texans), Taylor Moton (Carolina Panthers), Garett Bolles (Denver Broncos) and Bernhard Raimann (Indianapolis Colts)
It's unclear how many votes Johnson got, though it's clear the No. 6 overall pick impressed somebody enough at the next level to at least garner consideration.
Johnson himself says this coming season will be a big step in the right direction.
"Yeah, I think personally, just Year 2, being able to fulfill all of the expectations that I have for myself, expectations that the team has for me being here. My goal ultimately is to be the best tackle in the game," Johnson told NFL Network earlier this offseason.
Johnson initially started his career on the right side of the offensive line, where he was one of a little bright spots on a 4-13 Cardinals team last season.
Arizona switched Johnson back to left tackle (where he played his senior season at Ohio State) after signing Jonah Williams to play on the right in free agency.
It will be intriguing to see how Johnson adjusts to life on the left, though he fared just fine against some of the league's best pass-rushers last season.