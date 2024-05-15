Report: Cardinals Season Opener Announced
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly begin their 2024 season on the road against the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Schedule Update on Twitter/X:
This will mark the fourth time in five seasons Arizona has been on the road in Week 1.
The Cardinals are reportedly back home at State Farm Stadium in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. Week 4, the team is allegedly hosting the Washington Commanders - which will mark the return of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Arizona will not participate in any international games despite being eligible for two and also will not be playing on holidays such as Thanksgiving, Black Friday or Christmas Day.
The Cardinals and Bills last played each other in 2020, which resulted in one of the most famous catches in recent history.
Arizona will be on the road in Buffalo for the first time since 2016.
Full list of home and away opponents for the Cardinals ahead of the release:
Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks
Away: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks