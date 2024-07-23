Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Wasn't 100% Healthy Last Season
ARIZONA -- Many had wondered when exactly Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would return to action last season following the tear of his ACL/meniscus in late 2022.
Some had thought Murray would make a push to return in Week 1 last year while others speculated he could sit out the entirety of 2023.
The truth was met in the middle, where Murray returned for the second half of the season and helped spark the Cardinals to three of their four total wins on the year.
Murray was impressive given the circumstances around him - and he wasn't even at full health.
Per Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard:
"But while Murray was more explosive than most coming back from an ACL, he was never 100% last season, a source close to the quarterback told Sportscasting.com.
"It usually takes about 18 months to make a full recovery from a torn ACL, and that was indeed Murray’s timeline. While the straight-line speed was evident, Murray’s lateral quickness was diminished throughout the season."
The source also told Odegard: “Last year you didn’t see the cutting or the shake-and-bake. Expect to see it again moving forward.”
Murray will be fully healthy with an improved arsenal of attack around him, highlighted by No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner and Trey McBride.
When Murray hit the field in Week 10 against Atlanta, the Cardinals quarterback had no live reps in Drew Petzing's system. His offense (and team as a whole) was much worse compared to how they align on paper as well.
It's fair to say expectations are high around Murray moving into 2024. Some believe he needs to play at near-MVP levels while nearly everybody in the facility believes he's in store for quite a season.
"I don't know if there's another quarterback in the league more locked in than me," Murray said earlier this offseason.
Head coach Jonathan Gannon might agree.
"But definitely with him being healthy, year two in the system. He's excited.
"So are we."