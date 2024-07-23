Star WR Likely Not Leaving NFC West
ARIZONA -- It's been a long back and forth this offseason of one star wideout potentially leaving the NFC West - perhaps we got a clearer picture today.
San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is expected to report to training camp, according to NFL Network's insiders.
Aiyuk is in the final year of his rookie contract and recently submitted a trade request to the organization.
"The team has not held extensive contract talks since May and because of that, Aiyuk has requested a trade," said Ian Rapoport.
"We fully intend on Brandon being a Niner," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters ahead of training camp (h/t ESPN).
He added that the 49ers expect him "to be an integral part of the team as he has been."
Lynch also said the 49ers expect Aiyuk to be a pig part of San Francisco's offense in 2024:
“Brandon’s a big part of our team and we expect he will be this year.”
Aiyuk - an Arizona State product who was drafted as a first-round pick - is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has made his desire to be paid quite clear.
Whether the 49ers opt to pay him now or next offseason remains to be seen.
It's been recently reported several teams made bids for Aiyuk throughout the offseason, though San Francisco turned down roughly five teams in trade talks.
Yesterday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show he thought Aiyuk would skip camp.
Perhaps recent developments show Aiyuk's willingness to work with San Francisco on a new deal. Perhaps Aiyuk isn't actually leaving the NFC West much to the dismay of the Cardinals, Seahawks and Rams.
Time will ultimately tell, though at this point in time the arrow is pointing up for Aiyuk to remain in the division.