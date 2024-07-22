Three Cardinals Project to Make All-Rookie Team
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are just days away from training camp, which will afford their historically large rookie class their first opportunity for live contact when the team takes the field at State Farm Stadium.
Various rookies will have opportunity to make an impact from Day 1, though some guys are more set up for success than others - Marvin Harrison Jr. is sure to leave a bigger mark than Tejhaun Palmer, in example.
Many believe the Cardinals walked away with one of the most impressive rookie classes in the league, and CBS Sports would agree after listing three Arizona first-year players (along with an honorable mention) on their preseason All-Rookie team:
RB Trey Benson (First-Team)
Chris Trapasso: "I went Benson over [Jonathan] Brooks based on talent, not opportunity. Because while Chuba Hubbard is technically the incumbent feature back in Carolina, we can safely assume Brooks will be that guy very close to, if not at the beginning of the season. Benson will have more of a challenge to earn carries as he starts his career behind criminally underrated James Conner, the vet who went over 1,000 yards on the ground and 5.0 yards per in 2023.
"Eventually, Benson's complete game -- that comes with sub 4.40 speed Conner does not have -- along with fresh legs will catalyze a promotion to a prominent role on an offense that should be wide open and not struggle to score points."
WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (First-Team)
Trapasso: "While I wasn't as high on Harrison Jr. as some fellow draft analysts I respect a great deal -- mostly because he's not a mega YAC type -- I simultaneously acknowledged how advanced he was as a route runner and marveled at his size/speed/ball skills combination. He seriously could catch 100 passes as a rookie, and he'll generate some explosive plays down the field catching passes from Kyler Murray."
TE Tip Reiman (Honorable Mention)
Trapasso: "Reiman was one of most unique tight ends I've ever scouted. A hair under 6-5 and 270 pounds with immense blocking skill and untapped ability as a receiver because of his freaky athletic profile. Pumped to watch him in Arizona, even behind Trey McBride."
Safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Second-Team)
Trapasso: "Taylor-Demerson doesn't bring a totally well-rounded game to the NFL. But when he sees the football, he has the burst needed to make repeatedly plays on the football down the field."
Which Prominent Cardinals Were Left Out?
DL Darius Robinson - It was a bit of a surprise to not see Arizona's other first-round pick in this list, though the Cardinals did spend big on the defensive line in free agency and rotate their guys heavily - so perhaps Robinson won't put up crazy numbers in Year 1.
CB Max Melton - As of now, Melton projects to be one of three starting corners in Arizona. The second-round pick is a versatile guy who can play inside/outside while possessing the precise mold of a Cardinals corner. He'll have plenty of opportunity to make his mark.
OL Isaiah Adams - This wasn't a surprise to see him left off the list, though some fans in Arizona hope he'll contend for the starting left guard spot.