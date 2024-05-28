VIDEO: Highlights From Cardinals OTA's
TEMPE -- The Arizona Cardinals are back on the practice field for voluntary OTA's this week as the offseason progresses.
Video from today's practice:
Mostly everybody was in attendance for the Cardinals, which gave head coach Jonathan Gannon a vote of confidence.
"It's awesome. That's why a lot of those guys were captains last year. They're here every day. When there's a chance to work, they work," he told reporters before the practice session.
"It's obviously their decision that they want to be here or not. The guys that decide not to - that's okay, too. They know what they got to do to get ready to play going into training camp."
The Cardinals will be out on the field from May 28-30 for the second of three voluntary OTA periods. The final will come on June 3-6 before mandatory minicamp begins on June 11.
After that, the Cardinals will have a month off until training camp, which is still unofficial in terms of dates but should take place right around late July.
There's potential talks of changing the offseason format to open programs later in the calendar year, but Gannon says he hasn't put much stock into it.
"I saw the headline this morning, but haven't really thought about it honestly," Gannon said.
"Whatever the schedule is, everyone has to abide by the rules and try to make the best of it."