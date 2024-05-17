Where Cardinals' Offense Falls in NFL Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are optimistic on what their offense can do moving into the 2024 season, and for good reason.
A healthy Kyler Murray returns for a full 17 game slate after fully recovering from ACL surgery, returning halfway through 2023 and flashing what's to come in the desert. James Conner touts the rock again for Arizona while Marvin Harrison Jr. is brought to an arsenal that includes Michael Wilson, Zay Jones and Greg Dortch while Trey McBride aligns at tight end.
If all goes to plan, the Cardinals should win far more than four games next year, surpassing their win total from 2023 with ease.
Their offense will be the main proponent for success - but where does their unit rank when compared to the rest of the league?
Perhaps not as bad as one would suspect, as Bleacher Report ranked Arizona's attack at No. 18 ahead of 2024:
"The Arizona Cardinals' metrics for the 2023 season wouldn't have them close to this ranking, but it's actually too low when you look at what they did over the last half of the campaign. Once Kyler Murray returned to the lineup, they were ninth in EPA per play, 10th in yards per play and fifth in scoring drive rate. They were also one of the best rushing teams in the league, averaging 5.3 yards per carry," wrote Alex Ballentine.
"Now Murray will have a full offseason with offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to master the system. It's also noteworthy that the Cardinals gave Murray a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. He was the No. 1 player on our big board for the 2024 draft and should instantly become the top receiver in the room."
Should the Cardinals be able to establish the run - which by all accounts again looks likely - Murray should bode well in a full season under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's guidance with a strong mix of play-calling and now talent around Murray that works in his favor.
Every team loves what they can do on paper, but there's plenty of reason to be excited in Arizona moving forward.