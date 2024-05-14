Where Cardinals Strength of Schedule Ranks in 2024
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals await their full schedule reveal tomorrow when the NFL releases all 18 weeks of regular season football on Wednesday evening.
When it comes to strength of schedule, the Cardinals have it fairly easy.
The Cardinals are tied for the seventh-easiest strength of schedule (which uses previous opponent winning percentage) moving into 2024:
Easiest SOS in NFL
T-1. Atlanta Falcons (.453 opponent win%)
T-1. New Orleans Saints (.453)
T-3. Chicago Bears (.467)
T-3. Carolina Panthers (.467)
T-5. Los Angeles Chargers (.478)
T-5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (.478)
T-7. Miami Dolphins (.488)
T-7. Seattle Seahawks (.488)
T-7. Arizona Cardinals (.488)
The Cleveland Browns have the toughest schedule with an opponent win percentage of .547 while fellow AFC North teams in the Baltimore Ravens (.536) and Pittsburgh Steelers (.533) trail behind for the top three spots.
Here's the Cardinals home and away opponents for the 2024 season.
Cardinals Home Opponents
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Cardinals Road Opponents
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
The Cardinals have two potential international games this year in either London (Vikings) or Germany (Panthers).
We'll find out tomorrow what the verdict is - though regardless, their schedule shouldn't be too tough.