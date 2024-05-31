Where Jonathan Gannon, Kyler Murray Fall in HC-QB Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' partnership of quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Jonathan Gannon planted their first seeds in 2023, though we never got an honest evaluation of either side.
Gannon was entering his first season as Arizona's head coach while inheriting quite the mess left by the previous regime. Murray missed the first half of the season due to ACL rehab and played with a worse roster than he had in previous years.
After a 4-13 finish, the Cardinals got right to work on furthering their rebuild by adding talent through the 2024 NFL Draft and plugging holes via free agency. Murray now has a full offseason to digest offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's system while Gannon has a full year of head coaching experience under his belt.
The duo hopes to reach new heights in 2024 - but where do they rank among the NFL's QB/HC tandems?
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame placed them at No. 24 - right above the New York Giants' Daniel Jones/Brian Daboll and right below the Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels.
"A year ago, this seemed like a looming disaster. Murray was coming off a torn ACL preceded by a contract including language about studying throughout the week. Then there was Gannon, a hire widely panned at the time. Today, Gannon is promising and Murray is fully healthy, surrounded by tight end Trey McBride, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a roster bolstered by 12 draft picks."- Matt Verderame
If things go to plan in Arizona, that ranking should quickly change when the season actually arrives.
"I don't know if there's another quarterback in the league more locked in than me," Murray said earlier this offseason.
Gannon himself said he's expecting big things from Murray this season - you can read more about that here.