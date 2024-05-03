Podcast: Zaven Collins Decision + Marvin Harrison Jr. Number Talk
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made a tough decision on linebacker Zaven Collins, ultimately declining his fifth-year option.
Collins now is set to hit free agency after 2024.
On this episode of the All Cardinals podcast, we break down what that decision means for both the Cardinals and Collins while diving into what number we believe No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. should wear.
The Cardinals seem pretty confident they can keep Collins around long-term.
“We’ve talked a lot about it here the last couple weeks. We’re not going to pick up the fifth-year option on Zaven,” Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM earlier this week.
“We’ve had discussions with Zaven. We’re extremely happy with where he’s at and the versatility that he brings to the defense. We want to keep Zaven around here, it’s just the fifth-year option removes some flexibility in terms of the cap that comes along."
When it comes to Harrison, he's not too worried about his next number.
“I don’t know,” he told reporters. “I don’t know what the number situation would be. We’ll figure it out once I get there. I’ll talk with the equipment guys and the coaches, and we’ll go from there.”