Cardinals Release Two Players
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the departures of wide receiver Kaden Davis and cornerback Quavian White.
Davis arrived to Arizona last summer after spending previous time with the Denver Broncos and the USFL's Michigan Panthers last spring. Davis was a camp cut ahead of the 2023 season but was re-signed to the practice squad and was also inked to a reserve/future contract back in January.
White went undrafted in 2023 before signing with Arizona, bouncing to and from the Cardinals' practice squad all season. He too signed a reserve/futures deal back earlier this year.
Both players were released after the Cardinals supplemented the CB/WR positions with plenty of talent in the 2024 NFL Draft, where Arizona made a total of 12 picks - the most of any franchise and the highest number of picks for a single team since 1992.
Arizona added three cornerbacks in Max Melton (Rutgers), Elijah Jones (Boston College) and Jaden Davis (Miami) while also bringing in Sean Murphy-Bunting during free agency. Arizona adds those names to pair with Kei'Trel Clark, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas - all of whom contributed during their rookie seasons.
The Cardinals also drafted multiple wideouts in Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Tejhaun Palmer (UAB) to add to a room that features Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
Rookie minicamp begins on May 10 for Arizona.