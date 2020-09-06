Takeaways from the Cardinals Initial 53-Man Roster

The Arizona Cardinals cut 16 players Saturday in order to get down to the initial 53-man roster.

While the current makeup is still fluid — pending waiver claims and subsequent shifting — there are likely less moves on the horizon considering the climate that the NFL finds itself in amid COVID-19. No preseason did not give young players an opportunity to get NFL level film out for its own team, as well as the 31 others. Thus, organizations likely will be cautious when adding outside players and instead focus on those that went through training camp with them.