With the restructuring of left tackle D.J. Humphries’ contract, the Cardinals created $7.06 million of cap space for 2020. According to OverTheCap.com, the team is currently $10.971 million under the cap, while Spotrac.com pegs the number at $8.235 million.

However, the only players that currently count against the cap are the top 51 players. Once rosters are slashed to 53, all of those players will count, along with anyone on reserve/injured plus the 16-man practice squad.