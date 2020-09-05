In the words of AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer, who is currently en route to his new residency in Phoenix via a cross-country road trip from St. Louis, Missouri, "the price for DeAndre Hopkins just went up."

This is in reference to the multi-year contract extension the Los Angeles Chargers announced they agreed to with wide receiver Keenan Allen. Terms of the deal were not publicized by the team, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that it is a four-year deal worth more than $80 million.