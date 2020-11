Week 8 was a good one for SI.com's Bill Enright.

He elected to make two HBomb selections (games with a team favored by at least 6.5 points) to make up for Week 1, when he didn’t make a pick. Both turned out to be winners, as Enright got a direct hit (outright win) with Minnesota’s victory over Green Bay, and also won with the 12-point underdog Giants against Tampa Bay.