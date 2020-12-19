HBomb Week 15: Cardinals Popular Pick Not to Cover Pointspread

With a three-way tie for first place, there are nine eligible HBomb games in Week 15.

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, we might need Steve Kornacki to give us the percentages of who has the best chance of winning the inaugural SI.com HBomb title.

SI gambling expert Frankie Taddeo has either been in first place or tied for the lead since Week 1. That is still the case, but prior to this week, he had only been tied with AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer.

Now, there are other names along with Taddeo on the leader board, thanks to Taddeo’s loss last week and wins by SI’s Bill Enright and AllCardinals deputy editor Mason Kern.

Enright has won four consecutive weeks and six of the last seven, while Kern has won six straight. That has created a three-way tie at 10-4. Enright won last week with the Dolphins covering, while Kern won with the Lions.

AllCardinals analyst-in-residence Joe Roderick, who also picked Miami to cover, moved into fourth place at 9-4-1 ahead of Balzer and AllCardinals scout-in-residence Marc Lillibridge, who dropped the bomb on the Buccaneers and fell to 8-5-1. AllCardinals staff writer Alex Weiner also lost selecting the Vikings to cover against Tampa Bay and slipped to 7-6-1.

The overall record of all teams that have been underdogs by at least 6.5 points is 41-34-2 with 15 direct hits (outright win). Last week, the only direct hit was Philadelphia’s win over New Orleans and no one on our panel picked that game.

This week, there are a whopping nine games that are HBomb eligible: Indianapolis 7 over Houston; Green Bay 8.5 over Carolina; Baltimore 12.5 over Jacksonville; L.A. Rams 17.5 over N.Y. Jets; Cleveland on the road 6.5 over N.Y. Giants; Pittsburgh on the road 12.5 over Cincinnati; Tennessee 11 over Detroit; Tampa Bay on the road 6.5 over Atlanta; and Arizona 6.5 over Philadelphia.

Sorry, Cardinals fans, three of our panel likes the Eagles to cover, those being Taddeo, Roderick and Weiner.

Balzer and Lillibridge dropped the bomb on Tampa Bay, while Enright dropped it on Indianapolis and Kern likes the Jaguars to cover.