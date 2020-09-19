SI.com
Week 2 Inactives: Analysis of Potential Cardinals

Howard Balzer

With two players declared out and another two questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team, the door could be open for some Cardinals players that were inactive last week to dress this weekend.

Starting center Mason Cole (hamstring) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) have been declared out, so that leaves just three players to be inactive if the Cardinals dress eight offensive linemen. Starting safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) was placed on reserve/injured earlier this week and will miss at least three games.

