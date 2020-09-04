My Take: Projecting Cardinals Roster, Practice Squad
Howard Balzer
Twenty-one players will leave the Arizona Cardinals roster by 1 p.m. PT Saturday. However, if the team manages to bring only its own players back for the practice squad, that means only five players will be leaving the Valley for good.
The makeup of the 53-man roster below includes 25 offensive and defensive players to go with the three specialists. The projected practice squad of all Cardinals has seven offensive players and nine on defense.