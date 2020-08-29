SI.com
Takeaways from Cardinals Red & White Practice

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals conducted their annual Red & White scrimmage Friday morning at State Farm Stadium, albeit in a different way. Amid COVID-19, fans were unable to attend the practice, as has been allowed in previous years.

With no preseason, this year's scrimmage had elevated importance for younger players and borderline veterans competing for roster spots ahead of the cutdown to 53 players. It gave these athletes an opportunity to show why they deserve to be on the roster or the 16-man practice squad in a live game setting.

