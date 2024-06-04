Former Cardinals LB Skipping Voluntary OTA's
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick hasn't been present at voluntary OTA's for the New York Jets, nor has he had any contact with head coach Robert Salah since being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.
Reddick is reportedly in search of a contract extension with just one year remaining on his deal. Prior to being dealt from Philadelphia, he was (also, reportedly) looking to be one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the league.
More from Salah via ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini:
"I'm focused on the guys who are here and Haason's a pro. He's been in this league a while. He's produced it at a very high level for a long time. He's got his routine and if it makes people feel better, we know where he's at, we know what he's doing and we know he's working his tail off to get where he needs to get you to have a productive '24 season."
Reddick was due a $250k workout bonus but forfeited by skipping OTA's.
It's an odd situation, especially considering the Jets traded a conditional third-round pick that can turn into a second-rounder if Reddick plays at least 67.5% of snaps this season on top of reaching ten sacks.
Saleh says he expects Reddick to be in attendance at mandatory minicamp next week.
Reddick was drafted by the Cardinals and was somewhat of a popular trade target for Arizona during the early stages of the offseason.
The reunion didn't happen, and so far, that doesn't look like a bad thing.