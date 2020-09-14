Amidst a pandemic-affected season, in less-than-ideal air conditions, in front of no fans and facing the reigning NFC champions, the Arizona Cardinals made a stand on Sunday.

Their Week 1 24-20 road victory against the San Francisco 49ers was cemented when cornerback Byron Murphy knocked away 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s red-zone pass on fourth down with 33 seconds left.

The first opening week win for the Cardinals since 2015 was not a perfect showing, but an impressive result for a team that struggled to close out wins last year.

Here's what went right on Sunday, and what could have gone better.

What Went Right

The Murray to Hopkins connection:

One of the most intriguing aspects entering Sunday’s game was how All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would do in his team debut. It went about as well as anyone could have expected.

He found good chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, especially in the second half. Murray found Hopkins 14 times (career high in catches) for 151 yards.

That connection was not surprising for Hopkins.

"I knew we had something special from the day I walked into this building," Hopkins said. "I knew early in the game that there were going to be some things that we were going to have to fight through. But, Kyler kept giving me the ball, kept feeding me and we kept making plays."

"He's got a knack for being open," Murray said. "Even when he's not open, he can catch it; he can catch anything."

With just over five minutes left, Murray found an open Hopkins for 34 yards to get the Cardinals down inside the 1-yard line, where halfback Kenyan Drake punched it in for the go-ahead touchdown.

"I think he and Kyler are just going to continue to build a relationship and get on the same page with some stuff," Kingsbury said. "(Hopkins) wants to win first and foremost and you sense that out on the sideline. And it's fun to be around,"

Third- and fourth-down stops:

With a 10-7 lead, the 49ers had the ball on the Cardinals 1-yard line on fourth down. They went for it, and gave the ball to halfback Raheem Mostert. However, Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell, two offseason additions at linebacker, swarmed him to make the stop.

The Cardinals held the 49ers to 2-for-11 on third and 0-for-2 on fourth downs.

The Cardinals were the third-worst defensive team on third downs in 2019. But Sunday was a very promising start for the new-look unit being connected in big moments.

"One thing we've talked about is this being a new year, us coming out and trying to set an identity for this new team," nose tackle Corey Peters said.

"Whether it's a third down or a fourth, we felt like last year we gave some of those up and they made them today," Kingsbury added. "We got to continue to build and I think that's a unit that will continue to build cohesion with those new pieces."

Energy:

With no fans, several Cardinals said they needed to bring their own energy.

"The sideline was hyped the whole game," Murphy said. "We were (energetic) in the locker room. With no fans, it was just a different feeling. But like I say, it's us versus them."

The Cardinals didn’t start the game too hot, trailing 10-0 without much offensive success. But, Ezekiel Turner came through with a big blocked punt that led to an Arizona touchdown. That jolt of energy lasted throughout most of the game, with different Cardinals discussing how the sideline was loud and the team celebrated with each other on big plays.

Without fans, being able to keep a high intensity throughout the game is an important factor to this season.

What could improve

Defending running backs

The 49ers didn’t have many healthy receivers to work with on Sunday due to injuries. So, the 49ers called on their running backs a lot, which gave the Cardinals trouble.

As a team, the 49ers gained 123 yards on the ground for an average of 4.9 yards per carry. Through the air, halfbacks Jerick McKinnon and Mostert were nightmares. Mostert got the scoring going with a 76-yard touchdown reception. McKinnon also caught a touchdown pass and was a contributor on multiple scoring drives.

Peters went into the need for improvement.

"They ran for more than we would like so we just got to get to the tape and figure out the correction there," Peters said. "This being the first game, our first real live action against a very talented football team, it was obviously a challenge, but we got to figure out a way to get better."

Slow start offensively

Kingsbury took the blame for the Cardinals slow start on offense. Not counting their 10-yard touchdown drive set up by the blocked punt, their first three possessions only amassed 14 yards.

The Cardinals were able to make that up with a strong second half, but avoiding slow starts could be vital against strong teams.

"I think more than anything, it came down to me not calling very good plays early with what what they were doing," Kingsbury said. "I didn't adjust quick enough and it took me a whole quarter to settle in. Our guys kept battling and so they kind of bailed me out there but we want to play faster, start faster and get in a rhythm earlier."

Penalties

This was a concern all training camp.

Without preseason or any opportunities to be officiated in a game setting, sloppy penalties hindered the Cardinals in several key moments on Sunday.

The Cardinals committed nine penalties for 102 yards.

An especially costly one came in the fourth quarter when linebacker Jordan Hicks was flagged for pass interference on the Cardinals 10-yard line. The 49ers reached the end zone soon after.

It is only Week 1 and without a proper offseason, perhaps this was inevitable. But the Cardinals gave away a lot of yards, something that may bite them in other games if they aren't eliminated.