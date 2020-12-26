Cardinals-49ers GIFs that Keep on Giving

The 8-6 Arizona Cardinals take on the 5-9 San Francisco in a Week 16 Saturday divisional matchup. The Cardinals enter the contest after beating the Philadelphia Eagles extend their winning streak to two games. Meanwhile, the 49ers enter having lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15..

The Cardinals currently sit in third place in the NFC West, while the 49ers are behind them in fourth and last place. Arizona currently owns the seventh and final NFC playoff spot and needs a win, followed by a Chicago Bears loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, in order to clinch a playoff berth.

The following are what AllCardinals is deeming the "GIFs that keep on giving" and will follow the main story-line trends from the game, as well as key highlights and moments captured by the broadcast. It will be updated in descending order, with the most recent at the top.

As a reference, here is the "GIF of the Game" from the Cardinals Week 15 win: An early fumble from Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins prompted him to replace his gloves that led to a game-winning touchdown.

The GIFs will flow in descending order from most to least recent.

On the 49ers first offensive drive of the game, led by starting quarterback C.J. Beathard, Cardinals outside linebackers Devon Kennard and Markus Golden combine for a sack on third down to force a punt. It is the team's 14th sack in two games.